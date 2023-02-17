Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Free Education Scheme for Govt School Students

Karnataka Budget 2023:The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the Karnataka Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly. As per the recent updates, the government has announced various education-related initiatives as a part of Karnataka Budget 2023 on February 17, 2023. However, the Chief Minister also holds the finance portfolio while announcing the Karnataka Budget 2023 and further informed that the free education scheme will help around 8 lakh students.

Fee Concession for Government School Students

As per the official information, the Karnataka government also decided that students of government pre-graduation and government graduation college will get a full fee concession.

