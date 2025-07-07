Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT, Check Here

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025: KEA has published the Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling Round 1 Schedule online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students can visit the official website to select colleges, upload documents, and check seat results online.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 7, 2025, 17:14 IST
Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule released.
Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule released.
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) Counselling Round 1 Schedule. Students who took the exams can check their schedule online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Aspirants can select colleges, upload documents, and check seat results online. Students who are seeking admission in MDS courses in Karnataka can sit for the counselling procedure. 

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Overview 

Students can find the important information related to Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

State 

Karnataka 

Stream 

Medical 

Sample/Mock Seat Allotment Result

June 10, 2025

Final Allotted Seats List

June 11, 2025

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Important Dates

Students can find the important dates related to Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling here:

Event

Date

Sample/Mock Seat Allotment Result

June 10, 2025

Final Allotted Seats List

June 11, 2025

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Further Steps 

Students must follow the given steps of Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling procedure:

  1. Upload the required documents on the KEA website as directed.
  2. Select the preferred courses and colleges in the option entry section.
  3. Check the mock result on June 10, 2025.
  4. Review and modify options, if applicable, based on the mock result.
  5. Final seat allotment result will be declared on June 11, 2025.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News