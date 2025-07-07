Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT, Check Here

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) Counselling Round 1 Schedule. Students who took the exams can check their schedule online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Aspirants can select colleges, upload documents, and check seat results online. Students who are seeking admission in MDS courses in Karnataka can sit for the counselling procedure.
Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Overview
Students can find the important information related to Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Important Dates
Students can find the important dates related to Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Sample/Mock Seat Allotment Result
|
June 10, 2025
|
Final Allotted Seats List
|
June 11, 2025
Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Further Steps
Students must follow the given steps of Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling procedure:
- Upload the required documents on the KEA website as directed.
- Select the preferred courses and colleges in the option entry section.
- Check the mock result on June 10, 2025.
- Review and modify options, if applicable, based on the mock result.
- Final seat allotment result will be declared on June 11, 2025.
