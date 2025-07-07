Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT, Check Here

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) Counselling Round 1 Schedule. Students who took the exams can check their schedule online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Aspirants can select colleges, upload documents, and check seat results online. Students who are seeking admission in MDS courses in Karnataka can sit for the counselling procedure.

Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 Overview

Students can find the important information related to Karnataka NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule here: