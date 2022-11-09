    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates OUT for Round 2, Check PGET Schedule Here

    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: KEA has released the schedule for the 2nd round of the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. The rearrangement of options for Karnataka PGET for round 2 can be done from 15th to 17th November 2022. Check details here 

    Updated: Nov 9, 2022 16:14 IST
    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates OUT
    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling dates for round 2. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule for round 2 at kea.kar.nic.in. Also, a table has been provided below that includes the dates for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2. 
     
    As per the official schedule released, the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 rearrangement of options can be done from 15th to 17th November 2022. It has been stated in the official notification that - “The candidates who have joined the allotted seat in first round/second round of All India Quota will not be eligible to participate in the state counselling.”  

    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2  

    Events 

    Dates 

    Rearrangement of options (modify/alter/delete the options) only by those who have submitted the original documents

    15th to 17th November 2022 (10 AM)

    Release of PGET round 2nd allotment result

    17th November 2022 (After 6 PM)

    Payment of fees and collection of allotment order 

    18th to 19th November 2022

    Last date for reporting at the medical/dental college

    20th November 2022 (Before 5 PM)

    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Round 2 

    Through the notice, KEA informed that there is no choice selection in Karnataka PGET round 2, so candidates who get allotment in the second round of counselling have to mandatorily report to the respective college. The choice 2 candidates of the Karnataka NEET PG round 1 will have to report to the new college if their seat is upgraded and report to the previously allotted college if their seat is not upgraded.
     
    KEA also stated that if a candidate does not report to the allotted seat, it will not mean that they have surrendered the seat to the authority. The government will take legal action against the candidates who fail to report to the allotted college in round 1 or round 2 of counselling.  
     

    Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 

    During the Karnataka PG medical counselling 2022, candidates will have to fill in their college and course preferences. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET PG, NEET MDS AIR rank, the authorities will release the seat allotment list for admission. Through Karnataka PG medical 2022 admission to 5,267 seats of Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PG Diploma. 
     

