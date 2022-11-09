NEET UG 2022 Choice-Filling Window For Round 2 Reopens, Enter Options Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the NEET UG choice-filling window for round 2. Now, all the registered candidates for NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 can enter choices by today - 9th November. Further, they can confirm the colleges and lock it between 3 to 11:55 pm. They can fill out their NEET UG counselling 2022 choices at the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The decision to extend the NEET UG counselling choice-filling window date has been taken because the MCC received various emails to reopen the choice-filling option for round 2. Earlier, NEET UG choice-filling window for round 2 was scheduled to be closed on 8th November 2022.

NEET UG Counselling Choice-Filling Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill Choices for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

It has been stated in the official notice - “MCC of DGHS is in response to several E-mails to reopen the choice filling. Hence it is decided by the competent authority to extend the schedule upto 09.11.2022.” Go through the steps to know how to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - UG Medical Counselling.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on Registration Round 2.

3rd Step - Now, login with the asked credentials.

4th Step - NEET UG form will appear, now fill the choice preferences, lock it and submit the same.

5th Step - Also, download and take a printout.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022

Once the choice filling window close, the NEET UG 2022 round-2 seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET rank, seat availability and reservation. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted institute within the prescribed time. Along with the repeoning of the NEET UG choice filling window, the MCC has also extended the schedule for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round today.

