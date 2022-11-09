NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Dates Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the registration dates for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round. According to the new dates given the last date for students to register and complete the choice filling for the NEET PG Mop-UP round is November 10, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round is conducted for the counselling procedure to the Postgraduate Medical Programmes offered in the Medical colleges. Those students who were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds of counselling can register for the mop-up round. The mop-up round admissions will be conducted based on the number of vacant seats available in the colleges.

Candidates can register for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round through the link provided on the website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round counselling through the link available here.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates - Click Here

Mop-Up Round Registrations - Click Here

The official notification regarding the mop-up round further adds that the internal seats of central universities such as AMU, BHU and DU, and IP Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AMBVIMS, and RML Hospital) will be filled under the All India Quota after the admissions of Internal Candidates at the institutions in the stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling Registration and Choice Filling

The link for candidates to apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round is available on the official website. In order to complete the registrations, candidates need to visit the website and complete the registrations with the required details.

After completing the registrations students will be able to login to complete the application form and enter the choice of college and course for the allotment process. On completing the choice-filling process candidates can submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission tab.

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling Window To Close Today For Round 1, Enter Choices Soon at upneet.gov.in