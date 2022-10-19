Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA UG NEET Registration Date Extended till 23 Oct

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 last date again. Candidates can register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 till 23rd October. Whereas the last date to submit and pay the application fees for the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 has been extended till 25th October.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 can be done at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. As per the officials, the official website's server is down due to which the last date of Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration date has been extended for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Last date for Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 23rd October 2022 (5:30 pm) Last date to submit Karnataka NEET UG counselling application form 25th October 2022 (11:59 pm) Last date of payment of fees 25th October 2022 (11:59 pm)

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022?

The Karnataka NEET counselling process will be different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates. Candidates registering for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 have to carry original documents including KEA UG NEET application printout, verification slip, score card and any valid identity card at the time of verification.

To register for Karnataka NEET UG, candidates have to visit the official website - kea.kar.ni.in. On the homepage, click on - UGNEET 2022 Online Application Link. Now register and login with ID and password in the window. After that, enter NEET UG roll number. Now fill up the application form and pay the registration fees.

KEA Revised Kannada Language Test Date

Along with the extension of KEA UGNEET registration dates, the test date for Kannada Language (Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates) have been revised. Now, the language test for Karnataka state candidates will be held on 27th October 2022. The exam will be conducted for an hour from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.