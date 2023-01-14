Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Document Verification on January 17, Check List of Documents Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the latest released notification, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will hold the final document verification process of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) on January 17, 2023. All the candidates who could not attend the Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 process earlier, can go for verification in the Bangalore office. Shortlisted candidates will have to carry one set of attested photocopies by a gazetted officer and two passport-size photographs along with other documents.

Karnataka PGCET Document Verification Notice

It has been stated in the notice - “PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA, ME, MTech candidates who have not attended the document verification due to various reasons, can attend the document verification on January 17, 2023 in KEA, Bangalore office only. Candidates have to attend the document verification in person with all necessary documents at 9.30 AM.”

Karnataka PGCET Notice PDF

List of Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification

Karnataka PGCET application form

Karnataka PGCET hall ticket

Two passport-size colour photographs

GATE scorecard (if applied through GATE)

SSLC/ Class 10th mark sheet

2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet

Qualifying exam mark sheet and degree/ provisional certificate

Income certificate if availing fee waiver

Category certification (if applicable)

Work certificate (if any)

Parent’s study certificate, domicile, hometown certification, and employment certificate are required if a candidate is claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the domicile, study or employment of the parent.

Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation certification (If claiming)

Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022 Helpline Centres

The general merit and special category candidates can attend the KEA PGCET document verification at any Karnataka PGCET helpline centre as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, those who have qualified GATE, part-time and sponsored quota candidates will have to report for the Karnataka PGCET document verification in the Bangalore centre only.

