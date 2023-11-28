Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Soon; Check List of Required Documents Here

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the document verification dates for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET counselling soon. Candidates have to appear for the verification process on the basis of their ranks. Candidates who have qualified for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam must keep their files ready for certificate verification.

KEA declared Karnataka PGCET result 2023 on November 22, 2023. As per the previous year's trends, candidates will be able to participate in document verification in the 1sy week of December. Meanwhile, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 marks entry facility is live on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who have not gotten rank and final year results mentioned as "result awating" should enter the mark only.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Marks Entry Link CLICK HERE

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files for the verification process below:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form final printout

Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket

Fee receipt

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters

Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Sponsored certificate (If applicable)

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Document Verification

Candidates must note that while appearing for the document/certificate verification, they have to carry one copy of attested photocopies of all the given documents. Also, they have to bring the original documents.

It should be noted that candidates who do not get their documents verified will not be able to participate in option entry.

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2023: INI SS Seat Resignation Allowed Without Forfeiture; Check Deadline Here