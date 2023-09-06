Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2023 Expected Soon, Check Exam Schedule, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 hall tickets soon. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the postgraduate entrance exam can visit the official website of KEA to download the admit card.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 is conducted for admission to the MBA, MCA, M.Arch and M.Tech programmes offered in the colleges across the state. It must be noted that only those candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams will be issued hall tickets for the entrance exam.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall tickets will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the PGCET 2023 admit card through the link given here.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket Date and Time

The date and time for the release of the Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket have not yet been confirmed by officials. Since the exams are scheduled to be conducted towards the end of the month, it is expected that the hall tickets will be available for download in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on the release of the PGCET 2023 hall tickets.

Steps to Check the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Tickets

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PGCET hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the login link

Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall tickets for further reference

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Schedule

Date Course Time September 23, 2023 M.E/ M.Arch/ M.Tech 2:30 to 4:30 PM September 24, 2023 MCA 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM MBA 2:30 to 4:30 PM

