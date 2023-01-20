Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023 Revised, Check KSEAB Class 10 Main Exam Final Timetable Here

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has revised and released the Karnataka SSLC final exam date sheet 2023. As per the revised Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2023, the class 10 main exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 15. Students can download the final Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2023 from the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka SSLC main exam 2023 will start with first language paper- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit and will conclude with the core subject paper- social science. As per the Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2023, the exams will be held in a single shift starting at 10:30 am.

Karnataka SSLC Final Time Table 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023 Revised

Dates Subjects March 31, 2023 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit April 3, 2023 Maths, Sociology April 6, 2023 Second Language: English, Kannada April 8, 2023 Economics, Elements of Electrical Engineering - IV, Elements of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering - II, Elements of Mechanical Engineering - IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C, Elements of Computer Science April 10, 2023 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music April 12, 2023 Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF Subjects April 15, 2023 Social Science

How to Download Revised Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2023?

Students can download the detailed SSLC 2023 exam date sheet from the official KSEEB portal. They can go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka SSLC time table pdf 2023 below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the Latest News Section.

3rd Step - Click on the same and a new page will appear on it.

4th Step - Now, click on - Click here for March/April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Revised Final Time table.

5th Step - A new pdf will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same for reference.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Over 3,40,956 Students Register from Mumbai Division