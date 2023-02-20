Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023 from Feb 27, Check Revised Schedule Here

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams date sheet 2023. As per the revised dates, the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 will be conducted from February 27. Students can check the revised Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 date sheet pdf at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 were scheduled to be held from February 23, 2023 to March 1, 2023. This year the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted at the taluk level. The board will upload the question papers to the Block Education Officers’ login. Also, the Karnataka SSLC exam evaluation will be held by the school teachers and results will be announced by them only.

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023

The board has released the revised schedule of Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams. As per the time mentioned in the revsied datehseet, the Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams will be held from 10.30 AM. Students can check below the subject-wise dates of the preparatory examination for class 10th students -

Dates Subjects Time February 27, 2023 First Language - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM February 28, 2023 Second Language: English, Kannada 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM March 1, 2023 Third Language - Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM March 2, 2023 Maths 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM March 3, 2023 Science 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM March 4, 2023 Social Science 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Revised Date Sheet 2023 PDF - Direct Link

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 Date Sheet?

The revised time table of Karnataka class 10th is available in online mode at the official website. Students can go through the steps given below to download the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 date sheet -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homapge, click on the link - 2022-23 S.S.L.C. Preparatory Examination Revised Time Table.

3rd Step - A PDF file will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Check dates and download the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 date sheet.

