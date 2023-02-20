    Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023 from Feb 27, Check Revised Schedule Here

    Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023: KSEAB has released the revised time table of Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams 2023. As per the revised schedule, the Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams will be held from Feb 27, 2023. Check subject-wise revised schedule here 

    Updated: Feb 20, 2023 12:32 IST
    Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams date sheet 2023. As per the revised dates, the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 will be conducted from February 27. Students can check the revised Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 date sheet pdf at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 

    Earlier, the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory exams 2023 were scheduled to be held from February 23, 2023 to March 1, 2023. This year the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted at the taluk level. The board will upload the question papers to the Block Education Officers’ login. Also, the Karnataka SSLC exam evaluation will be held by the school teachers and results will be announced by them only. 

    The board has released the revised schedule of Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams. As per the time mentioned in the revsied datehseet, the Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams will be held from 10.30 AM. Students can check below the subject-wise dates of the preparatory examination for class 10th students - 

    Dates 

    Subjects 

    Time

    February 27, 2023

    First Language - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit

    10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

    February 28, 2023

    Second Language: English, Kannada

    10.30 AM to 1.30 PM

    March 1, 2023 

    Third Language - Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu

    10.30 AM to 1.30 PM

    March 2, 2023

    Maths

    10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

    March 3, 2023

    Science

    10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

    March 4, 2023

    Social Science

    10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

    Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Revised Date Sheet 2023 PDF - Direct Link 

    How to Download Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 Date Sheet?

    The revised time table of Karnataka class 10th is available in online mode at the official website. Students can go through the steps given below to download the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 date sheet -

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homapge, click on the link - 2022-23 S.S.L.C. Preparatory Examination Revised Time Table.
    • 3rd Step - A PDF file will appear on the screen. 
    • 4th Step - Check dates and download the Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exams 2023 date sheet. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
