KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Check List of Permitted, Non-Permitted Items

KCET 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET admit card 2023 tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2023. Once the link is activated, paid applicants will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

Candidates going to appear in Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) must carry KCET 2023 admit card to the examination hall. According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. Whereas, the Kannada language exam (only for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be conducted on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Release of Admit Card May 5, 2023 KCET exam date 2023 May 20 and 21, 2023 Kannada language exam date May 22, 2023 Publication of provisional answer key May 25, 2023 KCET Result declaration June 12, 2023

How to Download KCET 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates will be able to download the UGCET admit card 2023 on the official website soon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Go to official website of KEA i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KCET/UGCET admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print at least 2 hard copies for future reference

Details Mentioned on KCET 2023 Admit Card?

The hall ticket will comprise various mandatory details regarding the candidate and the exam. Check list a few important details here.

Candidate’s Name

Registration/ application number

Photograph and Signature

Exam date and time

Exam Venue

Important Instructions

KCET Exam 2023: Permitted and Non-permitted Items

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must know what items are permitted and non-permitted in the exam hall.

Permitted Items

Admit Card

Valid ID proof

Transparent kit

Blue ballpoint pen

Non-Permitted Items

Smartwatches

Calculators

Cheating notes

Mobile phones

