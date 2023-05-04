  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Check List of Permitted, Non-Permitted Items

KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Check List of Permitted, Non-Permitted Items

KCET 2023 Admit Card will be released tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2023. Once the link is activated, applicants will be able to access the results on the official website. Check details here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: May 4, 2023 19:49 IST
KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow
KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow

KCET 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET admit card 2023 tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2023. Once the link is activated, paid applicants will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

Candidates going to appear in Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) must carry KCET 2023 admit card to the examination hall. According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. Whereas, the Kannada language exam (only for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be conducted on May 22, 2023. 

KCET 2023 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Release of Admit Card

May 5, 2023

KCET exam date 2023

May 20 and 21, 2023

Kannada language exam date

May 22, 2023

Publication of provisional answer key

May 25, 2023

KCET Result declaration

June 12, 2023

How to Download KCET 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates will be able to download the UGCET admit card 2023 on the official website soon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Go to official website of KEA i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KCET/UGCET admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print at least 2 hard copies for future reference

Details Mentioned on KCET 2023 Admit Card?

The hall ticket will comprise various mandatory details regarding the candidate and the exam. Check list a few important details here.

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Registration/ application number
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam Venue
  • Important Instructions

KCET Exam 2023: Permitted and Non-permitted Items

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must know what items are permitted and non-permitted in the exam hall.

Permitted Items

  • Admit Card
  • Valid ID proof
  • Transparent kit
  • Blue ballpoint pen

Non-Permitted Items

  • Smartwatches
  • Calculators
  • Cheating notes
  • Mobile phones

Also Read: CMAT 2023 Exam Today, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023