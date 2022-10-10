    KEAM 2022: Round 3 Counselling Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

    KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling Registrations will close tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible for the round 3 counselling process can visit the official website of KEAM 2022 to apply for the counselling Phase 3 allotment. 

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 13:21 IST
    KEAM 2022 Phase 3 Counselling

    KEAM 2022 phase 3 Counselling: KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling last date complete counselling procedure is October 11, 2022. Candidates wligible to appear for the KEAM 2022 Round 3 counselling can visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala to register. KEAM 2022 Round 3 counselling for KEAM 2022 is being conducted for the admissions to the newly included Private Self-Financing Engineering Colleges/ Courses and the newly included Architecture College. 

    Students who wish to participate in the KEAM 2022 Round 3 counselling can visit the official website of KEAM 2022 to apply for the counselling process. 

    KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat allotment results will be announced on October 13, 2022. Students who will be allotted seats in the KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling will be required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the further admission and document verification procedure. 

    KEAM 2022 Round 3 Notification - Click Here

    KEAM 2022 Round 3 Registration - Click Here

    Registrations for KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling

    To participate in the KEAM 2022 Round 3 counselling candidates are required to visit the website and register for the counselling procedure. Students can also follow the steps given here to apply for the KEAM 2022 Round 3 Counselling process.

    Step 1: Visit the KEAM 2022 Counselling website

    Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022 Candidate portal

    Step 3: Enter the details in the login credentials

    Step 4: Fill in the required details in the KEAM 2022 Candidate portal

    Step 5: Complete the applications for the counselling procedure and click on the final submission

    As per the details given in the KEAM 2022 Round 3 notification candidates who want their higher options in Engineering and Architecture for the round 3 counselling will have to login to the homepage and confirm their option by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ option.

    Also Read: DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Registration For Phase 1 and 2 To End Today, Apply Soon at du.ac.in

