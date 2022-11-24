    Kerala Board 2023 Dates Announced: Exams from March, Check Details Here

    Kerala Board officials have announced the dates for the class 10 and 12 board examinations. The Class 10 Kerala Board exams will begin on March 9, 2023, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from March 10, 2023. Check details here.

    Nov 24, 2022
    Kerala Board Exam 2023: Kerala Board has announced the SSLC and DHSE 2023 Examination Dates. According to the official announcement made by board officials, the Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 will be conducted from March 9, 2023, while the DHSE Plus 2 exams will be conducted from March 10, 2023. 

    Students who are preparing for the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 examinations can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE for further details on Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. 

    Along with the Board examination dates, officials have also announced the schedule for the Mock Examinations for SSLC and Plus 2 students. As per the mock exam schedule, the SSLC 10th and DHSE Class 12 Mock exams will begin from February 27 to March 3, 2023.   

    Kerala Board Exam 2023 - Schedule

    Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 Examination dates are available. Candidates preparing to appear for the 10th and 12th board exams can check below the dates of Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023

    Exam

    Dates

    Kerala SSLC Mock Exams

    February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2023

    March 9 to 29, 2023.

    Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Mock Exams

    February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023.

    Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Practical Exams

    February 1, 2023, onwards, Vocational Stream - February 25, 2023, onwards.

    Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023

    March 10 to 30, 2023.

    Evaluation begins

    April 3, 2023, onwards.

    Result expected by

    By May 25, 2023.

    According to reports over 4.5 Lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 examinations. Reports further state that the evaluation process of the 10th and 12th answer sheets will begin by April 3, 2023, and the results are expected to be announced by May 25, 2023.

    The detailed timetable containing the dates and subjects of the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Examinations will be released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Soon. students preparing for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the exams.

