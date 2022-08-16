    Kerala HSCAP Round 2 Allotment List Released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

    The Directorate of General Education has released the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Second Round Allotment Result for the Class 11 Admissions. Students who have applied for the class 11 admissions can check the allotment list here. 

    Updated: Aug 16, 2022 12:31 IST
    Kerala Class 11 Admissions: The Directorate of General Education has released the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Second Round Allotment Result for the Class 11 Admissions. Students who have registered for the class 11 Admissions to schools in Kerala can visit the official website of Kerala HSCAP 2022 to check the allotment result. 

    As per the details mentioned on the official notification, the students who have been selected for the admissions can apply for Plus 1 Admissions in the allotted schools from today - August 16 to August 17, 2022. Those who have received the allotment letter can visit the schools and complete the admissions by submitting the necessary documents. 

    Allotment List Round 2

    Kerala HSCAP 2022 - Official Notification

    Steps to check Kerala HSCAP Plus 1 Admission Allotment

    The Round 2 Kerala Plus 1 Allotment result has been released on the official website. Students who have applied for the Class 11 Admissions to Kerala Schools can visit the official website for further details on the allotment process. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the Kerala Plus 1 Round 2 Allotment list.

    Step 1: Visit the Kerala HSCAP 2022 Allotment list

    Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link provided on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Kerala HSCAP 2022 login credentials

    Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Kerala round 2 allotment list

