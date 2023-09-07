Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download PDF

Kerala NEET PG Counselling Phase 2 Allotment: Kerala NEET PG Counselling phase 2 results have been announced. Candidates who participated in the NEET PG round 2 counselling for the MD, MS and MDS programmes can visit the official counselling website to check the phase 2 results.

The Kerala NEET PG Allotment list has been released as a PDF document. The allotment list consists of the application number, rank and college allotted to the students. Candidates who have applied for the phase 2 allotment process can download the Kerala NEET PG allotment results through the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala.

A total of 892 students have been allotted seats in the NEET PG MD, and MS allotment and 212 students have been allotted seats in the MDS course. Candidates allotted seats in the phase 2 allotment process can report to the allotted institutions for admissions from September 8 to 11, 2023.

How to Check Kerala NEET PG phase 2 allotment result

The Kerala NEET PG phase 2 allotment results for MD/ MS and MDS courses have been released as a PDF document. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the phase 2 allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical/ Dental login link

Step 3: Click on the allotment list link

Step 4: Click on the phase 2 allotment link

Step 5: Check through the allotment given and download the pdf for further reference

