Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed Following the Passing of Former CM Oommen Chandy

Kerala Schools Closed: Kerala state has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges today, July 18, 2023, in honour of the passing of former state chief minister Oommen Chandy. The holiday has been announced by the state government after the news of the passing of the former CM in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, all government offices and educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed today. The state has also announced a two-day mourning over the passing of the former CM. The announcement of his passing was made by his son.

Oommen Chandy was a two-time Chief Minister of Kerala and a Congress leader. The minister passed away at the age of 79.

The state government also put out an official tweet announcing the holiday and two-day mourning period following the death of the former Chief Minister.

MG University Kottayam Cancels Exams

Owing to the passing of former CM Oommen Chandy, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam has also cancelled all scheduled for today, July 18, 2023.

About Former CM Oommen Chandy

Oomen Chandy was a two-time chief minister of Kerala elected from the Puthupally constituency from 1970 to 2021. He held the post of MLA for 53 years. The former CM was seeking treatment for cancer at HCG Hospital in Bengaluru and was rushed to Chinmaya Mission Hospital after he started feeling sick. The funeral of the CM will be held in Puthupally today.

