Kerala To Reopen Schools From 1 June After Summer Vacation, Check Important Guidelines Here

Kerala To Reopen Schools: As per the updates, Kerala will reopen schools after summer vacations from 1st June 2022. Ahead of the school reopening, Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty has announced that masks are mandatory in the school premises. As many as 42.9 lakh students are expected to go to the school campuses. Apart from the mandatory mask mandate, Education Ministry has also released guidelines regarding the school reopening in view of the pandemic situation.

School Reopening Guidelines by General Education Department

The education minister released a set of guidelines that has to be followed by the students and teachers. The guidelines include vaccination of students at the school in the first two weeks of June for the eligible students. Education Officers have received directions to inspect all schools, assess the preparedness, and submit a report to the seniors by 31st May.

Before reopening, schools are required to receive fitness certificates from the local bodies. After discussion and considering public opinion, Education Department will also share the academic master plan on 30th May.

School Reopening Guidelines 2022

Thorough cleaning of the school, classrooms, premises and the drinking water sources is compulsory.

Cut down trees, branches that pose a threat to the safety of the students. In case of dangerous electric lines, schools should contact KSEB and ensure that the issue is resolved.

School-level meetings should be held in the presence of representatives of the local bodies, health department, KSRTC, KSEB, excise and social justice department.

Schools have been directed to complete all the maintenance work within the schools by Friday.

Schools have to ensure that no snakes or other reptiles are around near the campus.

Transportation vehicles at schools used for students should secure a police clearance certificate.

Schools must ensure the installation of traffic signboards near the schools with the help of the traffic police.

Schools must contact parents if students do not show up for classes. If the student had left home, the class teacher must inform the police.

Kerala Board Result 2022

As per reports, Kerala SSLC result 2022 and DHSE results are scheduled to be released in June in online mode. The Kerala Board result 2022 will be available on the official website - results.kerala.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials - roll number. Once the results are declared, the admission process for respective next classes and degree colleges will start.

