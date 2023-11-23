KMAT 2023 Result Out, Download Scorecard At kmatindia.com

KMAT 2023 Result: Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association has announced the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) results. Students who appeared for the management entrance exam on November 5, 2023, can visit the official website to check the results and download the scorecard.

According to the notification available, in case changes are required in the scorecard for fields like name, and date of birth candidates are required to email the same to info@jmatindia.com by November 25, 2023. Requests for change after the deadline will not be considered.

Candidates can check the KMAT 2023 result on the official website - kmatindia.com. Students can also download the result through the direct link given below.

KMAT 2023 Result - Click Here

Steps to Check KMAT Result 2023

Karnataka MAT 2023 result is available on the official website. To check the result and download the scorecard students are required to log in using the application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below to check the results,

Step 1: Visit the official website for Karnataka MAT

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The KMAT 2023 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KMAT 2023 scorecard for further admission process

Candidates qualifying the KMAT 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the MBA, PGDM, and MCA programmes offered in colleges in Karnataka. Further admission updates regarding the admissions will be available on the official website soon.

