Kolkata Class 10 Student Writes Pushpa Film Dialogue 'Pushpa Raj, apun likhega nahi' in Answer Sheet, Goes Viral on Social Media

Kolkata Student writes Pushpa Dialogue in Answer Sheet: In an unusual turn of events, a Class 10 student from Kolkata has taken hysteria around Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ to another level, by writing its iconic dialogue in his Madhyamik Exam Answer Sheet. In an incident where reel turns into reality, the student decided to give the iconic dialogue from this film his own twist and write “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, apun likhega nahi!, in the answer sheet provided to him for the Class 10 Board exam. Since then, the post of the answer sheet with the ‘Pushpa, Main Likhega Nahi’ has gone viral on social media platforms, with several people sharing it as a joke.

From Mai Jhukega Nahi to Main Likhega Nahi

While the action of a Class 10 student from West Bengal is surely unusual and condemnable, many people have appreciated the student’s creativity to come up with his own version of the dialogue. In the film Pusha, the lead actor Allu Arjun is shown reciting the dialogue ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’, which had taken social media platforms by storm, with several memes and reels being made on it. Giving his own twist to the dialogue, the Class 10 student from Kolkata wrote ‘Main Likhega Nahi’ on his Answer Sheet, taking everyone by surprise.

Incident Came to Light During Evaluation Process

It should be noted that the WB Madhyamik Exam 2022 for Class 10 students was held in March. The West Bengal 10th Exam 2022 began on 7th March and concluded on 16th March 2022. The incident where the student has written Pushpa Film Dialogue in the Answer Sheet came to light during the ongoing evaluation process of the answer sheets. The Pushpa film dialogue written in Big, Bold Letters across the Answer Sheet took the exam evaluator by surprise, who brought it to the light of the concerned authorities.

While many social media users have been sharing the image of the answer sheet as a joke, many others have criticized the student for throwing away their future, even as the WB 10th Board Exam 2022 is being held after nearly 2 years, because of the pandemic.

