    KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: 3rd Merit List to be Released Today, Check KVS Admission List online at kvsangathan.nic.in

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 3rd Merit List Today: As per the official timeline, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Thrid Merit List today - 10th May 2022. Check KVS Admission List online at kvsangathan.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Published On: May 10, 2022 13:04 IST
    KVS Class 1 Admission 2022
    KVS Class 1 Admission 2022

    KVS Class 1 Merit List 2022 Today: According to the official schedule, the KVS Admission List 2022 for Class 1 students is going to be released today. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the KVS Class 1 Admission List for the 3rd Admission Round today - 10th May 2022. Similar to the first two rounds, the KVS Admission 2022 List will be released by the exam authority online via the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Alternatively, once declared officially, parents will be able to check KVS Class 1 Selection List school-wise via the direct link placed below as well:

    Check KVS Class 1 Admission List 2022 (Third Round) - Direct Link

    Documents Required to Confirm KVS Class 1 Admission 2022

    Following the release of the KVS Admission List 2022 for Class 1 students, parents will be required to complete the necessary formalities including submission of documents and fees with the school for which their child/ward has been selected. To confirm the admission to KVS Class 1 for session 2022-23, parents would need to submit the following documents and details:

    • Birth Certificate
    • Address Proof
    • Retirement Certificate for uniformed defence employees, and grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees
    • Relationship certificate for child’s parents with their retired grandparents for MPs and PSU employees
    • Caste and Category Certificate, if applicable

    How to check KVS Class 1 Admission List online (3rd Merit List)?

    Taking into account the ease of checking the selection status for their child/ward, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is expected to release the KVS Class 1 Admission List 2022 online on the respective websites of the KV Schools. The detailed step-wise procedure to check KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 has been explained below:

    • Step 1: Log onto the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in
    • Step 2: In the top scroll, locate and click on ‘select/waitlist for Class 1 Admission’ link
    • Step 3: Select State and Kendriya Vidyalaya Name as applicable
    • Step 4: KVS Class 1 Admission List for the respective school will be displayed on the screen
    • Step 5: Check the selection status of your child/ward in the Category-wise Lottery PDF
    • Step 6: If selected/shortlisted, contact the respective KV for admission formalities

    Parents should note that as per the official notice, a provisional selection list could be released between May 6 and May 17, 2022 for unreserved seats (if any).

