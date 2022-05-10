KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: 3rd Merit List to be Released Today, Check KVS Admission List online at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Class 1 Merit List 2022 Today: According to the official schedule, the KVS Admission List 2022 for Class 1 students is going to be released today. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the KVS Class 1 Admission List for the 3rd Admission Round today - 10th May 2022. Similar to the first two rounds, the KVS Admission 2022 List will be released by the exam authority online via the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. Alternatively, once declared officially, parents will be able to check KVS Class 1 Selection List school-wise via the direct link placed below as well:

Documents Required to Confirm KVS Class 1 Admission 2022

Following the release of the KVS Admission List 2022 for Class 1 students, parents will be required to complete the necessary formalities including submission of documents and fees with the school for which their child/ward has been selected. To confirm the admission to KVS Class 1 for session 2022-23, parents would need to submit the following documents and details:

Birth Certificate

How to check KVS Class 1 Admission List online (3rd Merit List)?

Taking into account the ease of checking the selection status for their child/ward, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is expected to release the KVS Class 1 Admission List 2022 online on the respective websites of the KV Schools. The detailed step-wise procedure to check KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 has been explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in

Parents should note that as per the official notice, a provisional selection list could be released between May 6 and May 17, 2022 for unreserved seats (if any).

