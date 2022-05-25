KVYP 2021 Answer Key Released, Download KVPY Answer Keys for SA, SB and SX streams at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

KVYP 2021 Answer Key Released: As per the latest update, the IISc Bangalore - the institute in charge of holding the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Scholarship test, has released the KVYP 2021 Answer Keys. The institute has released the KVPY Answer Keys for SA, SB and SX streams and made them available online on the official website of the exam - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Students or candidates who have appeared for the KVYP 2022 Exam can access and download the official KVYP 2021 Answer Keys via the direct link placed below as well:

KVPY Answer Key 2021 Objection Window Open till 27th May

Along with releasing the KVPY Answer Key 2022 for the recently held scholarship test, the exam authority has also opened the objection window against the same. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers provided in the solution kit or feel that there is something wrong with the answer or question asked in the exam; they can raise a challenge or objection against the same. The deadline to raise objection against KVPY Answer Key 2021 is 27th May 2022. While raising an objection against the KVPY Answer Key, candidates should note that the query should be clearly mentioning stream, question number and with supporting argument.

How to Download KVPY Answer Key 2022 online?

Like all other aspects of KVPY 2021 Exam, the answer key for the scholarship test has also been released in virtual format via the official website. Candidates can access the PDF file for Question Papers and Answer Keys by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Locate and click on link for "KVPY 2021 question paper and tentative answer keys"

Step 3: You will reach a page where stream-wise KVPY Answer Key 2022 links will be listed

Step 4: Click on the link to open PDF file with the KVPY Answer Key 2021.

