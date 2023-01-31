LSAT India June 2023: Registrations Commence at discoverlaw.in, Know How to Apply Here

LSAT India June 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registration process for the LSAT India June session examination in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the LSAT India June 2023 exam to get admission into various law programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- discoverlaw.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the LSAT India June exam 2023 is May 26, 2023.

LSAT India June 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

LSAT India June 2023 Examination Fees

Candidates who are appearing for the LSAT-India June 2023 examination can check the examination fees mentioned in the table given below.

Particulars Amount (exclusive of GST) Registration fee for Jan 2023 LSAT-India Rs 3,999 Registration fee for Jan + June 2023 LSAT India Rs 7,998 PrepTest Rs 100 SuperPrep Online Rs 1,199 LSAC Law Prep Silver Series 1 collection Rs 1,999 LSAC Law Prep Gold Series 1 collection Rs 3,499 LSAC Law Prep Platinum collection Rs 6,899

How to Register for LSAT India June 2023?

Candidates appearing for the LSAT-India 2023 for the June session to secure their admission into various law programmes i.e. 5-year LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit Discover Law's official website- discoverlaw.in

Step 2: Click on the LSAT India June 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter necessary details i.e. name, phone number, and email ID

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form by entering both academic and personal details

Step 5: Create your profile and upload the mentioned documents as asked

Step 6: Verify all the details and make the payment of the LSAT India 2023 registration fee

Step 7: Download the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page

Step 8: Take the printout of the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page for future reference

