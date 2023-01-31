    LSAT India June 2023: Registrations Commence at discoverlaw.in, Know How to Apply Here

    The LSAC has started the registration process for its LSAT India June 2023 examination in online mode. Interested applicants can register online by filling out the application form through the official website- discoverlaw.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 17:30 IST
    LSAT India June 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registration process for the LSAT India June session examination in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the LSAT India June 2023 exam to get admission into various law programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- discoverlaw.in. 

    As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the LSAT India June exam 2023 is May 26, 2023.

    LSAT India June 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    LSAT India June 2023 Examination Fees

    Candidates who are appearing for the LSAT-India June 2023 examination can check the examination fees mentioned in the table given below.

    Particulars

    Amount (exclusive of GST)

    Registration fee for Jan 2023 LSAT-India

    Rs 3,999

    Registration fee for Jan + June 2023 LSAT India

    Rs 7,998

    PrepTest

    Rs 100

    SuperPrep Online

    Rs 1,199

    LSAC Law Prep Silver Series 1 collection 

    Rs 1,999

    LSAC Law Prep Gold Series 1 collection 

    Rs 3,499

    LSAC Law Prep Platinum collection 

    Rs 6,899

    How to Register for LSAT India June 2023?

    Candidates appearing for the LSAT-India 2023 for the June session to secure their admission into various law programmes i.e. 5-year LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit Discover Law's official website- discoverlaw.in

    Step 2: Click on the LSAT India June 2023 Registration link available on the screen

    Step 3: Enter necessary details i.e. name, phone number, and email ID

    Step 4: Now, fill out the application form by entering both academic and personal details

    Step 5: Create your profile and upload the mentioned documents as asked

    Step 6: Verify all the details and make the payment of the LSAT India 2023 registration fee

    Step 7: Download the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page

    Step 8: Take the printout of the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page for future reference

