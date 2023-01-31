LSAT India June 2023: Registrations Commence at discoverlaw.in, Know How to Apply Here

LSAT India June 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registration process for the LSAT India June session examination in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the LSAT India June 2023 exam to get admission into various law programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- discoverlaw.in.
As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the LSAT India June exam 2023 is May 26, 2023.
LSAT India June 2023 Examination Fees
Candidates who are appearing for the LSAT-India June 2023 examination can check the examination fees mentioned in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Amount (exclusive of GST)
|
Registration fee for Jan 2023 LSAT-India
|
Rs 3,999
|
Registration fee for Jan + June 2023 LSAT India
|
Rs 7,998
|
PrepTest
|
Rs 100
|
SuperPrep Online
|
Rs 1,199
|
LSAC Law Prep Silver Series 1 collection
|
Rs 1,999
|
LSAC Law Prep Gold Series 1 collection
|
Rs 3,499
|
LSAC Law Prep Platinum collection
|
Rs 6,899
How to Register for LSAT India June 2023?
Candidates appearing for the LSAT-India 2023 for the June session to secure their admission into various law programmes i.e. 5-year LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit Discover Law's official website- discoverlaw.in
Step 2: Click on the LSAT India June 2023 Registration link available on the screen
Step 3: Enter necessary details i.e. name, phone number, and email ID
Step 4: Now, fill out the application form by entering both academic and personal details
Step 5: Create your profile and upload the mentioned documents as asked
Step 6: Verify all the details and make the payment of the LSAT India 2023 registration fee
Step 7: Download the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page
Step 8: Take the printout of the LSAT India June 2023 confirmation page for future reference
