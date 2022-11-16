Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins, Apply at mpsos.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has released the registration form for Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates can apply for MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam in online mode at mpsos.nic.in. The last date to register for Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam is 25th December.

While filling up the application form of MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya, students will not have to pay any application fee. The Shramodaya Vidyalaya selection test is conducted for admission to classes 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th on 8th January 2023, at all district-level government EFA Higher Secondary Schools.

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Tweet

पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बालक/बालिकाओं हेतु श्रमोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा



➡️कक्षा 6वीं, 7वीं, 8वीं एवं 9वीं में प्रवेश हेतु चयन परीक्षा

➡️परीक्षा तिथि- 8 जनवरी 2023

➡️परीक्षा केंद्र - समस्त जिला स्तरीय शासकीय ईएफए हायर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/KcKMoin9ME — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 15, 2022

How To Register for Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website - mpsos.nic.in in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to apply for Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board - mpsos.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage - click on the Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter all the asked details.

4th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Also, download the confirmation page for future references.

About Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023

As per the updates, the Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 question paper will have objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test will be conducted in the subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science/Environmental Studies. The exam will be held for a total of 100 marks.

Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam Pattern 2023

Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Hindi 15 15 English 15 15 Mathematics 15 15 Science 15 15 Social Science/Environmental Studies 15 15 Aptitude Test 25 25 Total 100 100

Also Read: HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Check Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result at bseh.org.in