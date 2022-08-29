    MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA To Release Soon, Check CET MBA Result Date at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MAH CET Answer Key 2022: CET Cell is expected to release the MAH CET MBA answer key and result soon in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET 2022 answer key for MBA on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Check updates here

    Updated: Aug 29, 2022 19:11 IST
    MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA
    MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA
    MAH CET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will likely to soon release the MAH CET 2022 answer key in online mode. Once released, the MAH CET answer key 2022 will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. While downloading the MAH MBA CET 2022 answer key, candidates will be required to use their login credentials such - application number and date of birth.
     
    After the release of provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise challenges, in case of any error. Soon after the window closes to raise objection, the officials will soon announce the MAH CET MBA results 2022. This year, the MAH CET 2022 for MBA was held on 23rd, 24th, and 25th August. 

    MAH CET 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Date

    MAH CET Exam

    23, 24 and 25 August 2022

    Release of MAH CET answer key

    To be announced

    MAH CET result

    To be announced
     

    MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA 

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MAH CET 2022 answer key for MBA anytime soon. However, the date and time is yet ti announced. Candidates will be able to download the MAH CET MBA answer key on its official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They can download the MAH MBA CET answer key 2022 by using the CET Application Number and Date of Birth. MAH CET answer key mentions all the correct responses of questions that were asked in the MAH CET 2022 MBA exam. 

    MAH CET Result 2022 For MBA 

    State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare the MAH CET 2022 result for MBA in the last week of September 2022. MAH CET results will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. To check their MAH CET result 2022 for MBA, candidates need to login into the result portal, using their CET application number and date of birth. The scorecard will mention the All India Rank (AIR), the total percentile and score of the candidate. After the result is announced, the officials will open the registration for the MAH CET MBA counselling.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories