MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA To Release Soon, Check CET MBA Result Date at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will likely to soon release the MAH CET 2022 answer key in online mode. Once released, the MAH CET answer key 2022 will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. While downloading the MAH MBA CET 2022 answer key, candidates will be required to use their login credentials such - application number and date of birth.

After the release of provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise challenges, in case of any error. Soon after the window closes to raise objection, the officials will soon announce the MAH CET MBA results 2022. This year, the MAH CET 2022 for MBA was held on 23rd, 24th, and 25th August.

MAH CET 2022 Dates

Events Date MAH CET Exam 23, 24 and 25 August 2022 Release of MAH CET answer key To be announced MAH CET result To be announced

MAH CET Answer Key 2022 For MBA

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MAH CET 2022 answer key for MBA anytime soon. However, the date and time is yet ti announced. Candidates will be able to download the MAH CET MBA answer key on its official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They can download the MAH MBA CET answer key 2022 by using the CET Application Number and Date of Birth. MAH CET answer key mentions all the correct responses of questions that were asked in the MAH CET 2022 MBA exam.

MAH CET Result 2022 For MBA

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare the MAH CET 2022 result for MBA in the last week of September 2022. MAH CET results will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. To check their MAH CET result 2022 for MBA, candidates need to login into the result portal, using their CET application number and date of birth. The scorecard will mention the All India Rank (AIR), the total percentile and score of the candidate. After the result is announced, the officials will open the registration for the MAH CET MBA counselling.