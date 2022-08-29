MAT Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow at mat.aima.in for PBT, Get Direct Download Link Here

MAT Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will be releasing the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for the paper-based test (PBT) tomorrow on 30th August. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download the MAT admit card from the official website - mat.aima.in. It is mandatory to carry the MAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre for verification purposes.

To download MAT PBT admit card 2022 for the September session, they will have to enter their email ID, password and date of birth in login window. They can download the admit card till the date of examination. The AIMA MAT exam 2022 for PBT mode will be conducted on 4th September 2022.

MAT 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to submit the MAT registration form for PBT 29th August 2022 MAT exam admit card for PBT 30th August 2022 MAT exam date for PBT 4th September 2022

How To Download MAT Admit Card 2022?

To download the MAT exam admit card for PBT, candidates will have to visit the official MAT website - mat.aima.in. A new page will appear on the screen. The MAT admit card for PBT login page will be displayed. Now, candidates will have to use their login credentials - Email Address, Password and Date of birth. After entering the required details, click on the submit tab. The MAT 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

What After Downloading MAT Admit Card 2022 for PBT?

After downloading the admit card of the Management Aptitude Test, candidates must go through the information mentioned on it. The MAT admit card for the September session will include the following details - name of the candidate, date of birth, registration number, photograph, exam time, date, exam centre barcode, exam centre address, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

In case of any error or discrepancy in the AIMA Management Aptitude Test 2022 admit card for PBT, candidates can contact the exam officials to get it corrected. Once the MAT 2022 exam for PBT, IBT, and CBT for the September session is concluded, the MAT result will be declared in online mode.