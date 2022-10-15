    MAH LLB CET 2022 Counselling: 5 Year LLB Round 1 Allotment List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Round 1 allotment result for 5 year LLB programme. Candidates who have applied for the allotment procedure can check the allotment result through the link available on the CAP Portal.

    Updated: Oct 15, 2022 10:43 IST
    MAH LLB 5 year Round 1 Allotment
    MAH CET 5 year LLB: Maharashtra CET has released the CAP Round 1 Allotment List for the MAH LLB CET 2022. Candidates who have applied for the 5 years LLB Counselling programme can visit the official counselling portal of Maharashtra CET to check the allocation list for round 1 counselling. 

    The MH LLB CET Round 1 Allocation List will be available online mode. Students can visit the official candidate login link on the website to check the Round 1 allotment list. Those who have been allotted seats in CAP round 1 for the admissions to the 5-year LLB programme can report to the allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I until October 18, 2022. As per the schedule, the registrations for CAP Round 2 will begin on October 20, 2022. 

    Candidates can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to check the allotment list. Candidates can also check the MHT CET 5-year LLB allotment list through the link given here.

    MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List - Click Here

    How to check MAH CET 5-year LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List

    As mentioned, the CAP Round 1 allotment list for MH CET 5-year LLB programme will be made available in online mode. To check the allotment list candidates are required to visit the website and login using the link given. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the MHT CET 5-year LLB Allotment List

    Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal link

    Step 3: Click on the 5-year LLB programme section

    Step 4: Click on the Candidate Login link provided

    Step 5: Enter the MHT CET login ID and Password in the link provided

    Step 6: Download the MAH CET LLB Round 1 Allotment List for further reference

    Related Stories