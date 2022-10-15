MAH LLB CET 2022 Counselling: 5 Year LLB Round 1 Allotment List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 5 year LLB: Maharashtra CET has released the CAP Round 1 Allotment List for the MAH LLB CET 2022. Candidates who have applied for the 5 years LLB Counselling programme can visit the official counselling portal of Maharashtra CET to check the allocation list for round 1 counselling.

The MH LLB CET Round 1 Allocation List will be available online mode. Students can visit the official candidate login link on the website to check the Round 1 allotment list. Those who have been allotted seats in CAP round 1 for the admissions to the 5-year LLB programme can report to the allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I until October 18, 2022. As per the schedule, the registrations for CAP Round 2 will begin on October 20, 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to check the allotment list. Candidates can also check the MHT CET 5-year LLB allotment list through the link given here.

MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List - Click Here

How to check MAH CET 5-year LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List

As mentioned, the CAP Round 1 allotment list for MH CET 5-year LLB programme will be made available in online mode. To check the allotment list candidates are required to visit the website and login using the link given. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the MHT CET 5-year LLB Allotment List

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal link

Step 3: Click on the 5-year LLB programme section

Step 4: Click on the Candidate Login link provided

Step 5: Enter the MHT CET login ID and Password in the link provided

Step 6: Download the MAH CET LLB Round 1 Allotment List for further reference

Also Read: DUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download NTA DUET Hall Ticket For PG, PhD Programmes at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in