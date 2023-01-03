Maharashtra MSBTE Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): Check Guidelines for Winter Theory Exams of Diploma Courses

MSBTE Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the exam dates of MSBTE winter theory papers 2022. Candidates can check the exam day final time table for winter 2022 theory exams at msbte.co.in. The MSBTE winter 2022 exams will be held in two slots - morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon shift from 2 to 5 PM.

Along with the MSBTE exam dates 2022, the officials have also released a set of instructions that has to be followed by the candidates. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has provided a detailed time-table for the students, institutes and all concerned.

MSBTE Exam Time Table 2022 for Winter Theory Exams - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Maharashtra MSBTE Exam Dates 2022?

Candidates can check the complete timetable of Maharashtra MSBTE on the official website. The candidates and institutions can check their winter 2022 final time tables for diploma in engineering, pharmacy, and government-approved short-term courses using the following information - Name of the institute or institute code, Course code, year or semester and master code, Day and slot of the exam, Paper code of the exam and centre.

1st Step - Go to the official website - msbte.org.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on examination tab.

3rd Step - From the drop-menu, click on exam day and date wise final time table for winter 2022 theory exam.

4th Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter all the required details, as mentioned above.

6th Step - The complete time table of Non-AICTE exams will appear on the screen.

MSBTE Exam 2022 Instructions for Winter Theory Exams

The duration of the winter 2022 theory MSBTE Diploma exams is 18 days.

All the candidates belonging to old schemes should be informed that the theory examination will be as per paper codes offered as equivalent to the courses in old schemes and is indicated on their hall ticket.

Examination of different semesters and years is scheduled on the same day but in different slots. Therefore, there will be no clash.

The exam day and date-wise final time table for winter 2022 theory examination is available on MSBTE portal for the information of students, and institutes.

