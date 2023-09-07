Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List Out; Know What’s Next Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the NEET PG 2023 CAP round 2 selection list Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: cetcell.net.in. The authorities have published the results in PDF form.

According to the official notification, selected candidates should report to join physically between September 7 and 11, 2023 up to 5:30 PM. The admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates. The candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees during physical reporting.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023- (CAP Round 2 Selection List)

The direct link to access the list is given below:

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 Selection List CLICK HERE

How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the selection list of NEET PG 2023 - CAP round 2 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: View results and download PDF for reference

What After Release of Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 CAP Selection List?

Selected Candidates should report to join Physically from September 7 to 11, 2023 up to 5:30 pm.

The last date to fill out the Status Retention Form is September 11, 2023, up to 5:30 pm in person.

The admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(PG)- 2023 brochure before confirming the admission.

The candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees at the time of Physical Reporting the

This provisional seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC and affiliated to MUHS, Nashik/respective university only.

Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 application form

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Valid ID Proof

Nationality certificate

Medical fitness certificate

MBBS degree or passing certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Fee Payment receipt

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

