Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 2 choice filling begins today at mahacet.org, know steps here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will activate the choice-filling window from today: August 24, 2023. Candidates can fill their choices online at the official website: mahacet.org, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login. The last date to enter Maharashtra MBBS/BDS choices till August 26, 2023. Based on the choices filled, the Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment results 2023 will be released on August 29, 2023. Earlier, CET Cell released the seat matrix for round 2 for MBBS, BDS admission 2023 in the form of pdf.

How to fill choices for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Maharashtra NEET counselling is being conducted for admission to 85% of seats under state quota and 100% of seats in private medical colleges in the state. They can fill choices following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahacet.org, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login and the form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the choices as per the preferences

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the same

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2023

The online registration for round 3 will begin on September 9, 2023. The last date to make the registration fee payment is September 11, 2023. The choices for CAP-3 of MBBS, BDS courses can be filled between September 13 and 14, until 11:59 PM. The third seat allotment list for MBBS, and BDS courses will be released on September 15, 2023. The physical joining at the allotted college with original documents and fees via DD or cheque will be conducted between September 16 to 20, 2023 until 5:30 PM.

