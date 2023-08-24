Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat matrix for MBBS, BDS releases, get PDF link here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has released the seat matrix for round 2 for MBBS, BDS admission 2023 in the form of pdf. Candidates who have registered can check the availability of for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 seats at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

Based on the available seats, they can fill their choices for Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 counselling. The choice filling facility will be available from today - August 24, 2023. The last date to fill choices for Maharashtra NEET UG is August 26. Based on the preference filled, the Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 will be declared on August 29.

Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Counselling 2023 Dates

The CET Cell released the complete schedule for round 2 recently. Candidates can check below round 2 Maharashtra MBBS/BDS counselling dates:

Events Dates Maharashtra NEET UG choice filling window August 24, 2023 Last date to fill choices August 26, 2023 Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment result round 2 August 29, 2023

How to download Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix 2023 for round 2?

The Maharashtra NEET CAP 2 vacant medical college seats PDF has been released and can be downloaded at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check the available seats for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG option under the undergraduate course tab

Step 3: The page will redirect to cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 4: Under the notification section, click on the ‘Provisional seat matrix for MBBS, BDS admission’ link

Step 5: The Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the colleges and courses and the number of seats available

Step 7: Download the PDF and check the virtual vacancy for round 2

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Virtual Vacancies

Along with the round 2 seat matrix, it has also notified the virtual vacancy for MBBS, BDS admission in 74 medical colleges in the state. “Virtual vacancies are those seats which are presently occupied by candidates who have not filled status. Retention form likely to opt for the second round,” the official website read.

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 and 3 Schedule Out; Check Dates Here