Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Scheduled Out; Check MBBS, BDS Admission Dates Here

Key Points
- Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat matrix to be released on Sept 19.
- Online preference form filling open from Sept 20 to Sept 22 till 11:59 pm.
- Selection list on Sept 24: physical reporting from Sept 25 to 29.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Scheduled: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has shared the new schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.
According to the notice, the Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 seat matrix will be out on September 19, 2025. After that, students can fill their preference forms online from September 20 to September 22 (till 11:59 pm).
The round 2 selection list will be released on September 24, 2025. Students who get a seat in this list must go for physical reporting with their original documents and fees (DD/Cheque) from September 25 to September 29 (till 5:30 pm).
The CET Cell also said that the schedule for the next CAP rounds will be announced later if required. They added that this plan might change if there are new directions from MCC, AACCC, the central or state government, or court orders.
Earlier, the round 1 seat allotment result was declared on August 13, 2025. In that round, 38,372 students were selected for MBBS and BDS admissions. As per the National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra has a total of 10,845 MBBS seats, 5,125 seats in government colleges and 5,720 seats in private colleges. Candidates can check below to download the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Date.
Click here: Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule PDF
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the below table for detailed information about Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 2025 Revised Schedule:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Name of Exam
|
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS, BDS
|
Total MBBS Seats in Maharashtra
|
10,845 (5,125 Govt. + 5,720 Private)
|
Round 2 Seat Matrix Release Date
|
September 19, 2025
|
Preference Form Filling Dates
|
September 20 to 22, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)
|
Round 2 Selection List Release Date
|
September 24, 2025
|
Physical Reporting Dates
|
September 25 to 29, 2025 (till 5:30 pm)
|
Mode of Fee Payment
|
Demand Draft (DD) / Cheque
|
Official Website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
The State CET Cell has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling, which is given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Activity
|
Date & Time
|
1
|
Publication of Seat Matrix
|
19/09/2025
|
2
|
Online Filling of Preference Form
|
20/09/2025 to 22/09/2025 (upto 11:59 pm)
|
3
|
Declaration of Selection List (CAP Round - 2)
|
24/09/2025
|
4
|
Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees (by DD/Cheque)
|
25/09/2025 to 29/09/2025 (upto 05:30 pm)
