Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Scheduled Out; Check MBBS, BDS Admission Dates Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Scheduled: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has shared the new schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

According to the notice, the Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 seat matrix will be out on September 19, 2025. After that, students can fill their preference forms online from September 20 to September 22 (till 11:59 pm).

The round 2 selection list will be released on September 24, 2025. Students who get a seat in this list must go for physical reporting with their original documents and fees (DD/Cheque) from September 25 to September 29 (till 5:30 pm).

The CET Cell also said that the schedule for the next CAP rounds will be announced later if required. They added that this plan might change if there are new directions from MCC, AACCC, the central or state government, or court orders.