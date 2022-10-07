Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admission 2022: UG Application Last Date Extended, Apply at mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Admissions: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has extended the last date for candidates to submit the applications for Undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic session. As per the revised schedule, the last date for aspirants to submit applications for undergraduate admissions is October 10, 2022.

MG Central University, Bihar is conducting undergraduate admissions based on the CUET scores o the students. Students who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and are eligible for admission to the undergraduate programmes at the university can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the admission application.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG Admission applications are available on the official website - mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. Candidates eligible for admissions can also complete the Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG Admission process through the direct link provided here.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG Admission 2022 - Direct Link

The university is offering a total of 33 seats in each undergraduate programme. Students from the General, OBC, EWS categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 while students from the reserved category need to submit an application fee of Rs. 200.

The counselling process for undergraduate admissions will be conducted in the offline mode and candidates allotted seats for admissions will be required to complete the document verification process for the admissions in the offline mode as well.

Steps to register for UG Programmes

The Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG Admission applications are available on the official website of the university. to register for the exams students can visit the official website and complete the fresh registration process through the link given.

After completing the registration process, students will be able to login using the registration credentials and complete the application form. When submitting the applications students must make sure that they upload all the required documents in the application link provided and submit the application fee.

