Manipur School Reopening Extended to July 1, Get Details Here

Manipur School Reopening: Manipur schools were closed due to the violence that erupted in the state. Previously, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 21, 2023. However, the government has deferred the due date to July 1, 2023. The Director of Education (School) L. Nandakumar Singh said in an official notification that the resumption of normal classes in all schools in Manipur stands deferred till July 1 or until further order.

Further, all zonal education officials who fall under the Directorate of Education have been instructed to inform the concerned ones and take all necessary measures accordingly, reads the notification. The government earlier closed the schools due to the deteriorating situation in the state. The schools will now be reopening in a phased manner from July 1, 2023, as per the law and order situation.

Relief Camps, Accommodation for Dislocated People & Central Forces

Manipur has a total of 4, 617 schools. Out of them, 100 relief camps and accommodations were set up for the dislocated people and central forces. As per the officials, over 6000 students were dislocated due to the hue and cry that erupted in the state on May 3, 2023. Education Minister Bashanta Singh previously stated that the department is taking steps for the welfare of the students who have been affected by the internal disturbance.

In order to help them, "study materials like notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials, and uniforms will be provided to the displaced students," he said while adding that volunteer teachers will be deputed for the students who are staying in the relief camps to host coaching classes there.

An education dept official added, “the state government is making efforts to make alternative arrangements for those residing in the relief camps and the security forces so that the students are not affected.”

