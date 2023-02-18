MAT PBT 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Tips Here

MAT PBT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) as a Paper-based Test (PBT) tomorrow- February 19, 2023, at various examination centres in around 35 cities. Candidates who are going to appear in the MAT PBT 2023 exam must keep the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check some important tips here.

Meanwhile, authorities have already released the MAT PBT 2023 Admit Card. They can download the hall ticket by entering their registered ID and password. Candidates must note that they are required to carry a hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Without this, no one shall be granted entry to the examination hall.

Important Tips for MAT PBT 2023 Exam

Candidates who will be appearing for the MAT PBT 2023 Exam must follow the protocols strictly. Otherwise, they will be disqualified from the exam-

Candidates must carry the MAT PBT 2023 Admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall

They must visit the exam hall at least 1 before the exam commences

They will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exam gets over

Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic device such as calculators, smart watches, etc, or any sort of cheating papers

Solve the easy one first and don’t get stuck in the lengthy ones. They can be solved later.

Don’t panic, read the question paper thoroughly and then start writing, start with those you have an upper hand on

How to Download MAT PBT Admit Card 2023?

Those who have not downloaded the MAT 2023 Admit Card yet must do the same very quickly. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on MAT 2023 PBT admit card

Step 3: Enter the email ID, DOB, and password

Step 4: MAT PBT 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purposes

Also Read: TISSNET Admit Card 2023 Releases, Download PG Admission Test Hall Ticket at admissions.tiss.edu