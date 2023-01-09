MBBS Students Demand Postponement of NEET PG 2023, Extension of Internship Cut-off Date, Check Details

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared March 31, 2023, as the last date for the completion of the MBBS internship. This will debar thousands of MBBS students from applying for the NEET PG exam scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Indian Medical Association (IMA) and concerned candidates are requesting the authorities to extend the deadline till June 30, 2023.

Students in various medical colleges in Tamil Nadu - government, self-financing, and other deemed universities -will finish their internships between April and June, as their posting for year-long internships was delayed due to the pandemic. While many students in deemed universities including SRM University will complete their internship in April, students from government-run colleges will be able to complete them in June.

Approx 50% Interns are Ineligible for NEET PG 2023 exam

A day after the announcement of the NEET PG exam date by the NBA, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) started urging for the extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date since more than 50% of the interns will not be able to appear for the NEET exam due to the delayed schedule.

Students have also flooded social media platforms to make their demands heard. They are requesting the authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam due on March 5, 2023. They have asked the authorities to either postpone the exam or extend the last date for internship completion.

Urgent action needed! FORDA calls for postponement of NEET PG ‘23 eligibility deadline to protect the interests of interns across India. Current batch of most interns deemed ineligible-Unprecedented in history! Save their future! @Mohfw_India @DghsIndia @OfficeOf_MM @NMC_IND pic.twitter.com/q9blmwVgnc — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) January 7, 2023

Which Interns will be Highly Impacted?

The new rule, if not revised, will impact the MBBS interns from states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, FORDA wrote in a letter to the Union health minister, NMC and NBE.

According to the latest reports, the NMC officials are studying the matter and they will soon take a call on extending the internship cut-off date. The report also pointed out that nearly 50,000 students will be ineligible for the exam.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Who Can Apply Here