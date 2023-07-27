MGCU UG Admission 2023 Application Date Extended to July 30

  1. Home
Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has extended the last date for UG applications. Students eligible to apply can now submit their applications until July 30, 2023

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 17:30 IST
MGCU UG Admissions 2023: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has extended the last date for UG registrations. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to submit their CUET UG counselling applications is July 30, 2023. 

Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and are eligible to apply for the undergraduate courses offered at MGCU can visit the official website and submit the applications. MGCU is offering admission to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. The porgrammes offered include B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, B.Com (Hons) BA Journalism and Mass Communication.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University UG applications are available on the official website - mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. Students can also apply for admission through the link available here. 

MGCU UG Counselling Applications 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for MGCU UG Counselling

Mahatma Gandhi Central University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET scores. Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG exams are eligible to apply for online counselling. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MGCU

Step 2: Click on the admission section

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details and complete the registrations

Step 5: Fill out the counselling application form

Step 6: Save the details entered and click on the final submission

Mahatma Gandhi Central University is conducting the admissions for undergraduate programmes. After the applications are submitted the university will release the seat allotment list based on the choices entered and the marks scored by the candidates. Those allotted seats are advised to report to the institution with all required documents to complete the admission process.

