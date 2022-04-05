Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MH CET Law 2022: Three and Five year exam schedule revised, Check details here

    According to media reports, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has revised the MH CET Law 2022 3 year and 5 year course schedule. Students interested in applying for the Law entrance exams can check the complete schedule here. 

    Created On: Apr 5, 2022 09:47 IST
    Modified on: Apr 5, 2022 09:47 IST

    MH CET Law 2022

    According to media reports, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has revised the MH CET Law 2022 3 year and 5 year course schedule. The CET Cell has also revised the last date for the submission of the MH CET Law 2022 applications for both the courses. 

    As per the revised schedule provided by the media, the last date for students to apply for the five year MAH LLB CET test is April 27, 2022, while the last date to apply for the 3 year MH CET Law programme is April 25, 2022. The MH CET Law 5 year entrance test will be conducted on June 10, 2022, while the MH CET Law 3 year entrance test will be conducted on June 4 and 5, 2022.

    Maharashtra CET Cell revised schedule for MAH LLB CET three and five year programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can also check the MAH LLB CET 2022 three and five year exam schedule through the table provided below.

    MH CET Law 2022 : 3 and 5 Year LLB Revised Schedule

    Events

    3 year Schedule

    5 year Schedule 

    Last date to apply

    April 25, 2022

    April 27, 2022

    Release of admit cards

    May 18, 2022

    May 24, 2022

    Exam date

    June 4 and 5, 2022

    June 10, 2022

    MH CET Law 2022 Application Process

    The Maharashtra CET Law 2022 applications are available on the official website for the three and five year degree course. Students who are interested in applying for the MAH LLB CET 2022 entrance examinations can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.

    Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

    Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra CET Law 3 and 5 year section

    Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

    Step 4: Enter the required details in the Registration link given

    Step 5: Login using the registration details to fill in the online application

    Step 6: Submit the MH CET Law application fee through the payment link provided

    Step 7: Download the filled MH CET Law 2022 application for further reference

