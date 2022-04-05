MH CET Law 2022: Three and Five year exam schedule revised, Check details here

According to media reports, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, has revised the MH CET Law 2022 3 year and 5 year course schedule. The CET Cell has also revised the last date for the submission of the MH CET Law 2022 applications for both the courses.

As per the revised schedule provided by the media, the last date for students to apply for the five year MAH LLB CET test is April 27, 2022, while the last date to apply for the 3 year MH CET Law programme is April 25, 2022. The MH CET Law 5 year entrance test will be conducted on June 10, 2022, while the MH CET Law 3 year entrance test will be conducted on June 4 and 5, 2022.

Maharashtra CET Cell revised schedule for MAH LLB CET three and five year programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can also check the MAH LLB CET 2022 three and five year exam schedule through the table provided below.

MH CET Law 2022 : 3 and 5 Year LLB Revised Schedule

Events 3 year Schedule 5 year Schedule Last date to apply April 25, 2022 April 27, 2022 Release of admit cards May 18, 2022 May 24, 2022 Exam date June 4 and 5, 2022 June 10, 2022

MH CET Law 2022 Application Process

The Maharashtra CET Law 2022 applications are available on the official website for the three and five year degree course. Students who are interested in applying for the MAH LLB CET 2022 entrance examinations can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra CET Law 3 and 5 year section

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

Step 4: Enter the required details in the Registration link given

Step 5: Login using the registration details to fill in the online application

Step 6: Submit the MH CET Law application fee through the payment link provided

Step 7: Download the filled MH CET Law 2022 application for further reference

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 April Session Registrations to Close Today, Admit Cards Likely by 15th April, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in