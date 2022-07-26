MHT CET 2022 Admit Card For PCM To Be Released Today at mahacet.org, Check Exam Date & Time

MHT CET 2022 (PCM) Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be conducting the Maharashtra CET 2022 for the PCM group from 5th August onwards. As per media reports, MHT CET 2022 admit card for the PCM group is expected to be released by 2 PM. However, no official announcement regarding the release time of admit card has been made yet.

Candidates can download their admit card of MHT CET PCM from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to use their application number and password to get access to the Maharashtra CET hall ticket. All those candidates who applied for the MHT CET PCM exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

As for the PCB Group, the MHT CET hall tickets will be released on 2nd August 2022 and the exams will be conducted from 12th to 20th August 2022. Earlier, this exam was to be held from June 11 to 28. The Maharashtra government postponed the MHT-CET exam as the exam date was clashing with the new dates announced for the IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam).

How To Download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group?

The hall ticket of Maharashtra CET for PCM Group will be available in online mode. Candidates can download MHT CET by using the required credentials - Application Number and Password in the login window. Further, submit the details and download the MHT CET admit card 2022. Also, take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admit card for future reference. The MHT CET admit card will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online mode.

What After Downloading MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for PCM Group?

After downloading the admit card of Maharashtra CET, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. Maharashtra CET PCM hall ticket 2022 will likely to have information about exam date and time, exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines. They must check the MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.