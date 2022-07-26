JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card (OUT): Download JEE Main BArch/BPlan Hall Tickets at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card (OUT): Finally, the JEE Main Paper 2 Admit Cards 2022 for Session 2 have been released. NTA - National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2022 July Session Examination late evening on 25th July 2022 - Monday. The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Paper 2 i.e., Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning) for the July Session of the Engineering Entrance Exam have been published online and made available to the candidates via the official portal of the examination. Along with this, the apex testing agency has also released JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Admit Cards for the candidates appearing in 17 Cities Outside India for Paper 1 i.e., BTech/BE papers.

Candidates who are registered to appear for BArch and BPlan Papers for JEE Main Session 2 Exam, can now log onto the portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in to access and download their hall tickets easily. Alternatively, a direct link to the official notice confirming the same has also been linked below, from where candidates can get complete details:

Download JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card (Available Now) - Direct Link

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Schedule for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B. Planning) is also provided in the official notice shared by the NTA. The notice clearly reads that JEE Main 2022 July Session Exam for Paper 2 will be held on 30th July 2022. Exam for both Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be held on the same day in a single session. Candidates who are registered to appear for these papers are advised to download the hall tickets for JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Exam at the earliest by logging onto the official portal.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card Released - Notice

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Admit Cards?

NTA has published the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Cards for the BArch and BPlan aspirants as well online on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are registered for the examination for Paper 2A and Paper 2B are required to log onto the portal and locate the link for download of Paper 2 Admit Cards from the Candidate Activity Section. From here, they can enter their application number and date of birth to retrieve JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards easily. After downloading JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Cards, candidates are advised to take printout of the same for future reference.

