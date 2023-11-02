MHT CET 2024 Registration Begins Soon; Check Exam Schedule Here

MH CET 2024 Registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for the MHT CET 2024 Law. Candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can check out the exam dates on the Twitter or official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to the official schedule, the MHT CET 2024 5-year LLB exam will conducted from May 7 to 8, 2023. The MH CET Law 2024 3-year LLB exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from March 11 to 13, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.
MHT CET Exam Dates 2024
Candidates can check out a few important dates for entrance exams below:
|
CET Name
|
Mode of CET
|
Date of CET
|
MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year
Integrated Course)-CET
|
Online
|
March 2, 2024
|
MAH-M.Ed CET
|
Online
|
March 2, 2024
|
MAH-M.P.Ed. CET
|
Online
|
March 9, 2024
Field Test:
March 10 to 11, 2024
|
MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET
|
Online
|
March 11 to 13, 2024
|
MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET
|
Online
|
March 15, 2024
Field Test: March 16 to 18, 2024
MH CET 2024 Exam Schedule- Click Here (PDF file)
Documents for MH CET 2024 Registration
Check out the mandatory files for the registration process below:
|
Registration for 3-year LLB
|
|
Registration for 5-year LLB
|
