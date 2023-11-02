MHT CET 2024 Registration Begins Soon; Check Exam Schedule Here

MH CET 2024 Registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for the MHT CET 2024 Law. Candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can check out the exam dates on the Twitter or official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, the MHT CET 2024 5-year LLB exam will conducted from May 7 to 8, 2023. The MH CET Law 2024 3-year LLB exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from March 11 to 13, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

MHT CET Exam Dates 2024

Candidates can check out a few important dates for entrance exams below:

CET Name Mode of CET Date of CET MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET Online March 2, 2024 MAH-M.Ed CET Online March 2, 2024 MAH-M.P.Ed. CET Online March 9, 2024 Field Test: March 10 to 11, 2024 MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET Online March 11 to 13, 2024 MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET Online March 15, 2024 Field Test: March 16 to 18, 2024

MH CET 2024 Exam Schedule- Click Here (PDF file)

Documents for MH CET 2024 Registration

Check out the mandatory files for the registration process below:

Registration for 3-year LLB 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Passing

Certificates Graduation Mark Sheets Post-Graduation

Mark Sheets Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card Passport or

Voter ID or Driving License) Caste Certificate Income

Certificate (for economically weaker sections) (for reserved categories in Maharashtra) Proof of

Maharashtra Domicile (as per the state-specific requirements)

Reservation Category Certificate Scanned passport-sized photograph Scanned signature Registration for 5-year LLB 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates

Graduation Mark Sheets

Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card Passport or Voter ID or Driving License)

Proof of Maharashtra Domicile (as per the state-specific requirements)

Scanned passport-sized photograph

Scanned signature

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate (for economically weaker sections) Reservation Category Certificate (for reserved categories in Maharashtra)

