MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Expected Soon, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release of MHT CET 2023 admit card soon. MHT CET exams will be conducted from May 15 to 20, 2023. With the exams a week away, candidates who have applied are now eagerly waiting for the release of the Maharashtra CET admit card.

To download the admit card candidates can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates are required to enter the application number and password in the link provided to download the admit card. It must be noted that the MHT CET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students to the exam centre.

Candidates can check here the steps to download MHT CET 2023 admit card, exam schedule, and other details.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card (Link Available Soon)

MHT CET 2023 Steps to Download Admit Card

The Maharashtra CET 2023 admit card will be available for download online mode. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the MHT CET 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Download the MHT CET admit card for further reference

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Details

The Maharashtra CET 2023 admit card will be available online. The following details will be mentioned on the MHT CET 2023 admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam duration

Instructions for candidates

