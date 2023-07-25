MHT CET CAP 2023 Seat Allotment List to Release Today; Check Details Here

MHT CET CAP 2023 Seat Allotment List: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, will release the seat allotment result for centralised admission process, CAP today: July 25, 2023. Candidates who have registered for MHT CET CAP Round 1 can check out the allotment result on the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.

The final merit list for the MHT CET CAP 2023 was released on July 19, 2023. The option form-filling process for CAP Round 1 then took place from July 20 to 22, 2023. The provisional seat allotment results for CAP Round 1 will be announced today.

Candidates who are allotted seats in CAP Round 1 must report to the allotted institute to confirm their admission and pay the fees between July 26 and 28, 2023, up to 3:00 PM. The provisional vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be displayed on the official portal on July 29, 2023.

MHT CET CAP 2023 Seat Allotment List- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check the provisional result is given below:

MHT CET CAP 2023 Seat Allotment Link Click Here

How to Check MHT CET CAP 2023 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the allotment result below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, click on the CAP portal link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on CAP round 1 seat allotment result

Step 4: Enter the login information and submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment Schedule Here