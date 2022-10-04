MHT CET Counseling 2022 Registrations Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the MHT CET Counselling Registrations today - October 4, 2022. Candidates seeking admissions to the First Year of Four Year duration Full Time Engineering and Technology program (B.E./ B. Tech.) and Master Of Engineering And Technology (Integrated-5 Years) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments, and Unaided private professional educational institutes can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The applications for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling process are available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. When applying for MHT CET 2022 CAP Candidates must make sure that they first go through the eligibility criteria provided.

Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure need to first register and complete the application form and submit the necessary documents for the document verification process. The application form for the MHT CET Counselling Registrations will be available until 4 PM while the document verification process for counselling will be open until 6 PM. It must however be noted that the registrations submitted after October 4, 2022, will be considered for Non-CAP Seats.

MHT CET Counselling Registrations 2022 - Direct Link

How to register for MHT CET 2022

The MHT CET 2022 Counselling Registration and Application link are available on the official website of CAP 2022. To complete the MHT CET applications candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the Registration link following which they can apply for the counselling and complete the document verification process.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP 2023 Link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on B.E, B.Tech Section

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration process

Step 5: Complete the Counselling application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents for the document verification process

Step 7: Submit the Counselling Registration fee and click on the final submission

Documents to be uploaded for the MHT CET 2022 Verification Process

Class 10 Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet

Birth Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Category/ Caste Certificate

Address Proof

Scanned images of photographs and signature

According to the schedule given, the provisional merit list for the allotment process will be released by October 7, 2022, and the Final Merit List will be released by October 12, 2022.

