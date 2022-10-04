    MHT CET Counseling 2022 Registrations Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

    Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the MHT CET Counselling Registrations today - October 4, 2022. Students who are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website and complete the MHT CET Counselling registration and application process. 

    Updated: Oct 4, 2022 09:17 IST
    MHT CET Counselling 2022
    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the MHT CET Counselling Registrations today - October 4, 2022. Candidates seeking admissions to the First Year of Four Year duration Full Time Engineering and Technology program (B.E./ B. Tech.) and Master Of Engineering And Technology (Integrated-5 Years) in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments, and Unaided private professional educational institutes can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    The applications for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling process are available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. When applying for MHT CET 2022 CAP Candidates must make sure that they first go through the eligibility criteria provided. 

    Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure need to first register and complete the application form and submit the necessary documents for the document verification process. The application form for the MHT CET Counselling Registrations will be available until 4 PM while the document verification process for counselling will be open until 6 PM. It must however be noted that the registrations submitted after October 4, 2022, will be considered for Non-CAP Seats.

    MHT CET Counselling Registrations 2022 - Direct Link

    How to register for MHT CET 2022

    The MHT CET 2022 Counselling Registration and Application link are available on the official website of CAP 2022. To complete the MHT CET applications candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the Registration link following which they can apply for the counselling and complete the document verification process.

    Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CAP 2023 Link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on B.E, B.Tech Section

    Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration process

    Step 5: Complete the Counselling application form

    Step 6: Upload all necessary documents for the document verification process

    Step 7: Submit the Counselling Registration fee and click on the final submission

    Documents to be uploaded for the MHT CET 2022 Verification Process

    • Class 10 Certificate
    • Class 12 Marksheet
    • Birth Certificate
    • Domicile Certificate
    • Category/ Caste Certificate
    • Address Proof
    • Scanned images of photographs and signature

    According to the schedule given, the provisional merit list for the allotment process will be released by October 7, 2022, and the Final Merit List will be released by October 12, 2022.

    FAQ

    What is the last date to apply for MHT CET 2022 Counselling?

    The MHT CET 2022 Counselling Registrations will close on OCtober 4, 2022.

    When will the MHT CET 2022 Provisional merit list be released?

    The MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit list will be released by October 7, 2022.

    Where to register fo MHT CET 2022 Counselling?

    The MHT CET 2022 counselling registration and application form is available on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
