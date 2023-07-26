MHT CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; BE, BTech Provisional Allotment Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET seat allotment 2023 result for BE. BTech programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org by entering the login information.

According to the official schedule, candidates must accept the seats and report to the allotted institutes between July 26 and 28, 2023. Candidates who have been allocated seats must accept the seat by paying the required fee and report to the respective colleges.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can check out the below instructions to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on provisional allotment status (CAP Round 1)

Step 3: Enter the application ID, and DOB, and then submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download it

Step 6: Take a printout for future references

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Check Important Instructions Here

Check out the mandatory guidelines below:

Candidates must self-verify the seat allotment made to them in round 1. They must certify that the information they provided in their application forms is correct along with documents.

If a candidate finds that they made an error in their application, they must report the grievance through the online mode only.

Candidates who have been allotted their first preference seat in round 1 (auto freezed) must pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login. They will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat other than their first preference and want to improve their chances of getting a better seat in subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 1 by accepting that seat by choosing the ‘Not Freeze’ option for betterment. They must then pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode.

In short, candidates must self-verify the seat allotment made to them in round 1 and pay the seat acceptance fee if they want to be eligible for subsequent rounds. If they find that they made an error in their application, they must report the grievance through online mode only.

