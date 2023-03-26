MHT CET 2023 Exam Dates Released for All Programmes, Check Schedule Here

MHT CET 2023: As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2023 registration and exam dates for various professional, and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who wish to register for MHT CET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. mahacet.org

As per the updates, the MHT CET 2023 exam will be conducted for admission to various courses. The exam will be held at examination centres in and outside Maharashtra. The authorities have already started the entrance exams. The MHT MBA CET 2023 exam started tomorrow and is still underway.

However, the authorities conduct the MHT CET 2023 for admission to various programmes including BA, BSc BEd, MCA, BPEd, BDes, MEd, and more degrees. Candidates can check out the registration as well as the exam dates below.

MHT CET 2023 Exam and Registration Dates

CET exam name Registration dates Exam dates MHT MBA CET 2023 February 23 to March 11, 2023, March 25 to March 26, 2023 MHT MCA CET 2023 February 27 to March 11, 2023 March 27, 2023 MHT BEd MEd CET 2023 March 6 to March 20, 2023 April 2, 2023 MHT BA, BSc BEd CET 2023 March 3 to March 17, 2023 April 2, 2023 MHT AAC CET 2023 March 9 to March 18, 2023 April 16, 2023 MHT Vidhi 5 years CET 2023 March 1 to March 23, 2023 April 20, 2023 MHT MPEd CET 2023 March 9 to March 18, 2023 April 23, 2023 MHT BEd CET 2023 March 9 to March 18, 2023 April 23 to April 25, 2023 MHT Vidhi 3 years CET 2023 March 15 to March 25, 2023 May 2 to May 3, 2023 Maha MHT CET 2023 March 8 to April 15, 2023 May 9 to May 13, 2023 (PCM Group) May 15- May 20, 2023 (PCB Group) MHT BPEd CET 2023 March 20 to March 30, 2023 May 3, 2023 MHT MEd CET 2023 March 23 to April 3, 2023 May 9, 2023 MHT BDes CET 2023 March 24 to April 8, 2023 April 30, 2023

