MHT CET LLB 3-Years 2022 Revised Seat Allotment List Releases for CAP Round 2, Check at llb3cap22.mahacet.org

MHT CET 3 Years LLB Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the revised MHT CET 3-year LLB allocation list for round 2 today on November 22nd, 2022. Candidates can check the revised MHT CET law 3-year seat allotment result 2022 in online mode. They can download the same at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

They can check the revised MHT CET 3 Years LLB seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 by using their application ID. Earlier, the MHT CET Law seat allotment list was scheduled to be published on November 21st but it got cancelled because one college had not informed the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) about the withdrawal of one division.

MHT CET 3-Years 2022 Seat Allotment List 2022 For Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check MHT CET 3 Years LLB Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2?

Candidates whose names are on the MHT CET LLB 3-year revised allotment list for round 2 have to accept the seat and report to the allotted college by November 25th. Check steps to know how to check the Maharashtra CET 3-years allocation list -

1st Step - Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link for Maharashtra CET LLB 3 Years.

3rd Step - A new page will open, click on the link provided to login.

4th Step - Enter the application number in the login window.

5th Step - The allotment status for MAH LLB 3 Years counselling will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and save the allotment list.

MHT CET LLB Admission 2022

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra. State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is conducting the Maharashtra CET law 2022 counselling for 3 and 5-year LLB programmes offered by over 130 law colleges in Maharashtra. These colleges offer around 10,860 seats in 5-year LLB programmes and 16,240 seats in 3-year LLB. A total of 147 law colleges accept MHT CET law scores.

Also Read: DU LLB, LLM Result 2022 (OUT): Check Delhi University LLB, LLM Scorecard at nta.ac.in