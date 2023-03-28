MHT MBA CET 2023 Result Soon, Check Expected Date Here

MHT MBA CET 2023 Result Date: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducted the MHT MBA CET 2023 on March 25 and 26, 2023. Those candidates who took the exam are waiting for the MHT MBA CET 2023 answer key and result. As per the rule, the authorities will first release the answer key and then will invite objections against it. In case any of the objections are accepted, a final answer will be out.

After the release of the final answer key, the MHT MBA CET 2023 result will be declared. Candidates can check out the result on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. However, the authorities have not released any official notification or made any announcement regarding the MHT MBA CET 2023 result. As per past trends, the result is expected to be released at the end of April.

How to Download MHT MBA CET 2023 Result?

The authorities will release the MHT MBA CET 2023 Results soon on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check out the scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MHT MBA CET Result 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: MHT MBA CET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After Declaration of MHT MBA CET 2023 Result?

After the result is declared, shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in MHT MBA CET 2023 Counselling. They will have to choose the college of their preference. Afterward, candidates will be granted seats on the basis of their ranks.

