Ministry of AYUSH To Set Up Ayurvedic Academic Chair in Australia

Ayurvedic Science at Western Sydney University: Recently, the Ministry of AYUSH has announced the establishment of an Ayurvedic Academic Chair at the NCIM health research institute of Western Sydney University. It was a successful attempt to promote academic research and reinforce international relations. This collaboration further aims to bring western medicine and ayurvedic science together.

The Ministry of Ayush has taken concerted efforts for promoting and positioning Ayurveda and Yoga as the soft power of India. Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Kaumarabhritya, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Dr. Rajagopala S has been appointed at the of Ayurvedic chair at Western Sydney University, Australia for a period of 3 years.

AYUSH Signed MOU With 16 Foreign Countries

Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) have been working as a soft power of India. They have rigorously assisted in the dissemination of Indian culture abroad. To make it possible, AYUSH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with 16 foreign countries. MOA has also developed a central sector scheme in a bid to promote International cooperation. This will strengthen and spread awareness about AYUSH Systems of Medicine, facilitate international promotion, development, and recognition of Ayush Systems in foreign countries and support the international exchange of experts.

International Collaborations in Research

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH met the Australian representatives led by Prof. Barney Glover, Vice-chancellor and professor of Western Sydney University, and others. During the meeting, he talked about the significance of this chair in strengthening research collaborations.

His statement states, “This is a great step and I am sure that this chair will strengthen our collaborations in promoting academic and collaborative research activities in Australia. This will also help in translating the research outcomes to integrate it with the public health care delivery system to have credible evidence of our scientific practices”.

Also Read: NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Result Delayed by 10 Days, Register for Super-Specialty Courses at mcc.nic.in