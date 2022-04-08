MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected Soon: Know Passing Marks and Marking Scheme Here

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: As per the updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th and 12th board results by the last week of April or first week of May 2022. Around 18 lakhs students will be able to check their MP class 10th and 12th result at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

To check the result, they need to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Also, before, checking the MP Board result, students must be aware of the passing marks and marking scheme. Earlier, the authorities released a revised MP Board marking scheme for classes 10th and 12th.

Madhya Pradesh Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected Soon

Going as per media updates, Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma informed the leading education news websites that the evaluation process will take time to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said. As per the report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April end or the first week of May 2022.

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Passing Marks

To qualify in the Madhya Pradesh Class 10th and 12th exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks. Further, to get first division, students have to score at least 60% marks. Whereas for the second and third divisions in MP Board 2022, they need to obtain a minimum of 45% and 33% respectively.

MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Marking Scheme 2022

This time, the authorities have released a revised marking scheme for Classes 10th to 12th. The MP Board marking scheme 2021-22 is available on the MPBSE official website - mpbse.nic.in. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. Also, there is no change is there in the Old Business, NSQF, and D.El.Ed subjects.

Also Read: MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date - Check Here’s what MPBSE Controller of Exam Said